A Grand Opening for the Harvest Garden will be held on Thursday, June 2. This garden is Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s newest demonstration garden. The garden is located within the Henderson County Regional Fairpark Complex, 3356 State Hwy 31 E, Athens. The public is invited to come and go as they please between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tours will be given, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions you may have, either about the garden or your own personal gardening questions.
The Harvest Garden was planned under the supervision of Spencer Perkins, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent. After receiving numerous phone calls from the public inquiring about growing fruits and vegetables in this area, Perkins realized a demonstration and education garden would greatly benefit the community.
Perkins obtained permission to have the garden placed on County-owned lands so there would be no charge for admittance to the public. The garden is the size of an average suburban lot, so people can visualize how growing vegetables can fit into the space they have.
The Harvest Garden is divided into areas for vegetables, berries, herbs, fruit trees, and grapes. A hoop house was acquired for seed starting. A cutting garden, butterfly area, and rainwater collection system are also included.
Initial funding was provided by Sara and Rik Drummond. An additional grant was provided by Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative.
This garden will provide numerous opportunities for HCMGA to provide horticultural education to the public. Future programs are being planned on proper planting, growing, pruning, harvesting, food preparation, and storage. Hands-on demonstrations will allow participants to see this training in action, allowing for a better understanding of the techniques involved.
HCMGA hopes you will join them in celebrating the Grand Opening of their newest project.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
