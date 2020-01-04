Brownsboro Fire Department is hosting the grand opening of its new facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday. The event will be celebrated with free hot dogs and public tours.
Chief Robert D. Chambers, who has been there for over 20 years, said the event was a “long time coming.”
“A lot of people helped us,” he said.
A large portion of the office furniture was donated by Sam's Wholesale and Office Barn of Tyler. Additional sponsors included, Natural Stone and Grass, Brookshire's Chandler, Walmart Athens, Coca-Cola, Mrs. Bairds and TJ the DJ.
The previous building was located down the street, and the process was started around five years ago. The department borrowed money for the new structure and offset the costs with savings and doing a lot of the interior work themselves such as refinishing the floors, painting, trim and more.
The new station was created with the future in mind. It is anticipated that no additional work should be needed sooner than 50 years.
Volunteers are fading, which is a current crisis most fire departments are facing.
“When people call 911, they want someone to show up,” Chief said.
New regulations, a lack of interest and other stumbling blocks make it difficult to gain volunteers and retention is just as difficult. Therefore, the Chief had to think of setting the facility up to suit a paid department's needs, so it is equipped with a bunk-room, full kitchen and lounge area.
Please support your local department by volunteering, but if you can't, come join them to celebrate this milestone for Brownsboro.
