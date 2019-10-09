District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the September sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments. In addition, 29 cases are indicted under seal.
1. Jeremiah Dale Megallon, 32, Payne Springs, indicted for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled
2. Joshua Lee Anderson, 27, Kaufman, indicted for Burglary of Habitation and Burglary of Building
3. Melissa Sue-Ann Jackson, 37, Payne Springs, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
4. John Wesley Dodd, 34, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Physical Evidence
5. Amanda Renee Lewis, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
6. Robert Lindsay Benge, 40, Gladewater, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
7. George Monterrey Jones, 24, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)
8. Jerry Wayne Ray, Jr., 41, Eustace, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
9. Kenneth Wayne Lookabaugh, 44, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
10. Tina Ann Myers, 39, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
11. Derrick Alan Williams, 30, Chandler, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
12. Tammy Rachelle Colegrove, 51, Trinidad, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
13. Destini Rae Ivie, 24, Chandler, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument
14. Mark Wayne Jenkins, 40, Chandler, indicted for Burglary of Habitation
15. John Clarence Sissom, Jr., 49, LaRue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
16. Douglas Boaz Humble, III, 61, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
17. Charles Allen Johnson, 58, Mabank, indicted for Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirement
18. Jonathon Nicholas Kay, 30, Kemp, indicted for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation
19. Christopher Jordan Pipkins, 27, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Prohibited Weapon
20. April Dawn Watts, 31, Bullard, indicted for Hindering Apprehension of Felon
21. Dakota Andrew Strong, 25, Bullard, indicted for Hindering Apprehension of Felon
22. William Leonard Matthews, 62, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
23. David Wayne Ketter, 32, Rowlett, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
24. Joseph Leo Ponder, 36, Palestine, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
25. Jefferson Mark Allen, 53, Lindale, indicted for Sexual Assault
26. Robert Matthew Taylor, 27, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/ Detention with Previous Conviction
27. Amber Nichole Stiles, 32, Athens, indicted for Theft
28. Debra Whatley Dale, 65, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Assault EMS Personnel
29. William Jaques Stanciel, 27, Missouri City, indicted for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon
30. Timmy Don Weisinger, 41, Kemp, indicted for Endangering a Child (x2)
31. Miranda Beleele, 38, Athens, indicted for Endangering a Child (x2)
32. Robert Wayne Brantley, Jr., 27, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
33. Montell Laprey Darty, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle
34. James Thomas Bevers, III, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
35. Veronica Jenean Lamb, 40, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
36. Matthew Shane Oliver, 30, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
37. Jeremy Lynn Starr, 39, Sunnyvale, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
38. Stetson Ryan McCoy, 24, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
39. Dayna Jo Edwards, 35, LaRue, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence
40. Marcelino Gutierrez, 57, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
41. Ryan Harvey Beaulieu, 20, Athens, indicted for Assault of a Public Servant
42. Roderick Damon Rose, 41, Athens, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation
43. Patrick Andrew Daniel, 25, Malakoff, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation – Criminal Attempt
44. Tiffany Nicole Couey, 35, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
45. Louie James Corwin, 31, Rockwall, indicted for Theft of Property
46. Derrick Alan Williams, 30, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
47. Samuel Aurial Barron, 19, Longview, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
48. Misty Dawn Stokes, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
49. Lisa Lou Greer, 58, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
50. David Eugene Pearson, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation
51. Michael Edmond Thedford, 42, Point, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
52. Christopher Simon Fletcher, 38, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation
53. Kimball Glen McKinney, 55, Frankston, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
