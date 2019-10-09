pexels-photo-531970.jpeg

District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the September sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments.  In addition, 29 cases are indicted under seal.

1. Jeremiah Dale Megallon, 32, Payne Springs, indicted for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

2. Joshua Lee Anderson, 27, Kaufman, indicted for Burglary of Habitation and Burglary of Building

3. Melissa Sue-Ann Jackson, 37, Payne Springs, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

4. John Wesley Dodd, 34, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle and Tampering with Physical Evidence

5. Amanda Renee Lewis, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

6. Robert Lindsay Benge, 40, Gladewater, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

7. George Monterrey Jones, 24, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

8. Jerry Wayne Ray, Jr., 41, Eustace, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

9. Kenneth Wayne Lookabaugh, 44, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

10. Tina Ann Myers, 39, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

11. Derrick Alan Williams, 30, Chandler, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

12. Tammy Rachelle Colegrove, 51, Trinidad, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

13. Destini Rae Ivie, 24, Chandler, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument

14. Mark Wayne Jenkins, 40, Chandler, indicted for Burglary of Habitation

15. John Clarence Sissom, Jr., 49, LaRue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

16. Douglas Boaz Humble, III, 61, Malakoff, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

17. Charles Allen Johnson, 58, Mabank, indicted for Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirement

18. Jonathon Nicholas Kay, 30, Kemp, indicted for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation

19. Christopher Jordan Pipkins, 27, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Prohibited Weapon

20. April Dawn Watts, 31, Bullard, indicted for Hindering Apprehension of Felon

21. Dakota Andrew Strong, 25, Bullard, indicted for Hindering Apprehension of Felon

22. William Leonard Matthews, 62, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

23. David Wayne Ketter, 32, Rowlett, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

24. Joseph Leo Ponder, 36, Palestine, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

25. Jefferson Mark Allen, 53, Lindale, indicted for Sexual Assault

26. Robert Matthew Taylor, 27, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest/ Detention with Previous Conviction

27. Amber Nichole Stiles, 32, Athens, indicted for Theft

28. Debra Whatley Dale, 65, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Assault EMS Personnel

29. William Jaques Stanciel, 27, Missouri City, indicted for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon

30. Timmy Don Weisinger, 41, Kemp, indicted for Endangering a Child (x2)

31. Miranda Beleele, 38, Athens, indicted for Endangering a Child (x2)

32. Robert Wayne Brantley, Jr., 27, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

33. Montell Laprey Darty, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle

34. James Thomas Bevers, III, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

35. Veronica Jenean Lamb, 40, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

36. Matthew Shane Oliver, 30, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

37. Jeremy Lynn Starr, 39, Sunnyvale, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

38. Stetson Ryan McCoy, 24, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

39. Dayna Jo Edwards, 35, LaRue, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence

40. Marcelino Gutierrez, 57, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

41. Ryan Harvey Beaulieu, 20, Athens, indicted for Assault of a Public Servant

42. Roderick Damon Rose, 41, Athens, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation

43. Patrick Andrew Daniel, 25, Malakoff, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation – Criminal Attempt

44. Tiffany Nicole Couey, 35, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

45. Louie James Corwin, 31, Rockwall, indicted for Theft of Property

46. Derrick Alan Williams, 30, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

47. Samuel Aurial Barron, 19, Longview, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

48. Misty Dawn Stokes, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

49. Lisa Lou Greer, 58, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

50. David Eugene Pearson, 42, Malakoff, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation

51. Michael Edmond Thedford, 42, Point, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance

52. Christopher Simon Fletcher, 38, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation

53. Kimball Glen McKinney, 55, Frankston, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

