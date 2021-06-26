The Henderson County Grand Jury for the June session returned the following indictments. In addition, 38 cases were indicted under seal, according to District Attorney Jenny Palmer.

  • Ja’Quaylon Javon Bowman, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Sabian Marcell Young, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • LaPorcha Shida Brown, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Arnuflo Baesa, Jr., 18, Dallas, indicted for indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

  • Debra Jean Reynolds, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Kristen Tennille Patters, 44, Gatesville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Kaitlyn Star Strain, 24, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Rodney Ace Taylor, Jr., 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Brenton Keith Ford, 52, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Joshua Hunter Gray, 18, Athens, indicted for 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Steven Butch Riner, Jr., 46, Dallas, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;

  • Jennifer Danniel Rollins, 37, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Charles Anthony Harkins, 52, Log Cabin, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Carleton Demond Lewis, 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Wesley Paul Boles, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Jimmy Don Ward, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Sidney Colin Raye Wiggins, 17, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Plangiman Rochelle Henry, Jr., 30, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Stephanie Dayne Weisman, 51, Creedmore, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Cameron Dwayne Thayer, 19, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Terri Nichole Bowens, 23, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Kevin Duane Kidd, 47, Murchison, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Deadly Conduct;

  • Jerica Rae Smiley, 22, Athens, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Joshua Eric Redwine, 36, Mabank, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Scott House, 32, Cedar Hill, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Sammy Charles Fulton, 55, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;

  • Benjamin Charles Franklin, 38, Frankston, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Deadly Conduct;

  • Cynthia Kay Roberts, 42, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Camryn Fawn Lewis, 18, Malakoff, indicted for 4 Counts of Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Bret Duane Kennedy, 32, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Kevin Patrick McCusker, 50, Angelton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property with Prior Convictions;

  • Jordan Jacob Brown, 30, Kyle, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

  • Donald Domar Denson, 51, Jacksonville, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility;

  • Raymond Dewayne Loden, 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with Prior Conviction;

  • Reina Gay Cole, 54, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Garrett James Ragland, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Mark Anthony Negrete, 18, Larue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Joseph Rocco Jovanovic, 49 Floresville, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse;

  • Duane Eugene Tank, 32, Murchison indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Jeffrey Ryan Anding, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Roman Carlos Rios Romero, 25, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Paul Ray Jackson, Jr. 37, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 2 Counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

  • Timothy Ray Owens, 30, Payne Springs, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Ronald Leon Johnson, 46, Bonham, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Lauren Marlyn Costlow, 29, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft Over $2,500;

  • Bobby Don Jackson, 27, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

  • Kaitlynn Bethany Kirkland, 25, Athens, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence;

  • Dylon Thomas McIntyre, 19, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

  • Kristopher Gene Sharpe, 23, Nacogdoches, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

  • Luisa Buenice Trevino, 32, Houston, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Terrie Ann Vaughn, 50, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Jermaine Lamot Morgan, 34, Larue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Kyle Javier Wing, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;

  • Jessica Lee Freeman, 26, Scurry, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;

  • Amanda Denise Roland, 41, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;

  • Caleb Seth Day Stubblefield, 25, Decatur, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Bradley Shane Hughes, 45, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • David Scott Oguin, 51, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Timothy Warren Nicholson, 21, Eustace, indicted for Theft of Property Over $2,500;

  • Christopher Bruce Findley, 32, Collinsville, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Shawnee Marie White, 28, Bonham, indicted for 2 Counts of Assault Against a Public Servant;

  • Jerry Lyn Lockaby, Jr., 31, Malakoff, indicted for Theft of Property with Prior Convictions and Theft of Property Over $2,500;

  • Jerried Dale Westmoreland, 27, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Jeremy Matthew Gilbert, 37, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Jeremy Ryan Moore, 39, Copperas Cove, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Stephen Ernest Nipper, 65, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Brandon Ray Sherman, 24, Bullard, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Michael Kelley Taylor, 38, Grand Prairie, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Daniel Joseph Galloway, II, 27, Eustace, indicted for Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Prior Conviction and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Brian Cody Shirley, 34, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;

  • Mary Elizabeth Rumbo, 63, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

  • Joseph Parrott, 37, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction and Burglary of a Habitation;

  • Javonte Edwards, 27, Athens, indicted for Continuous Assault Family Violence;

