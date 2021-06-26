The Henderson County Grand Jury for the June session returned the following indictments. In addition, 38 cases were indicted under seal, according to District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
Ja’Quaylon Javon Bowman, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Sabian Marcell Young, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
LaPorcha Shida Brown, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Arnuflo Baesa, Jr., 18, Dallas, indicted for indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
Debra Jean Reynolds, 42, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Kristen Tennille Patters, 44, Gatesville, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Kaitlyn Star Strain, 24, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Rodney Ace Taylor, Jr., 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Brenton Keith Ford, 52, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Joshua Hunter Gray, 18, Athens, indicted for 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Steven Butch Riner, Jr., 46, Dallas, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
Jennifer Danniel Rollins, 37, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Charles Anthony Harkins, 52, Log Cabin, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Carleton Demond Lewis, 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Wesley Paul Boles, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Jimmy Don Ward, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Sidney Colin Raye Wiggins, 17, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Plangiman Rochelle Henry, Jr., 30, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Stephanie Dayne Weisman, 51, Creedmore, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Cameron Dwayne Thayer, 19, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Terri Nichole Bowens, 23, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Kevin Duane Kidd, 47, Murchison, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Deadly Conduct;
Jerica Rae Smiley, 22, Athens, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
Joshua Eric Redwine, 36, Mabank, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
Scott House, 32, Cedar Hill, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
Sammy Charles Fulton, 55, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
Benjamin Charles Franklin, 38, Frankston, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Deadly Conduct;
Cynthia Kay Roberts, 42, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Camryn Fawn Lewis, 18, Malakoff, indicted for 4 Counts of Assault Against a Public Servant;
Bret Duane Kennedy, 32, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Kevin Patrick McCusker, 50, Angelton, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property with Prior Convictions;
Jordan Jacob Brown, 30, Kyle, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
Donald Domar Denson, 51, Jacksonville, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility;
Raymond Dewayne Loden, 34, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest with Prior Conviction;
Reina Gay Cole, 54, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Garrett James Ragland, 27, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Mark Anthony Negrete, 18, Larue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Joseph Rocco Jovanovic, 49 Floresville, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse;
Duane Eugene Tank, 32, Murchison indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Jeffrey Ryan Anding, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Roman Carlos Rios Romero, 25, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Paul Ray Jackson, Jr. 37, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 2 Counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
Timothy Ray Owens, 30, Payne Springs, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Ronald Leon Johnson, 46, Bonham, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Lauren Marlyn Costlow, 29, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft Over $2,500;
Bobby Don Jackson, 27, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
Kaitlynn Bethany Kirkland, 25, Athens, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence;
Dylon Thomas McIntyre, 19, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
Kristopher Gene Sharpe, 23, Nacogdoches, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
Luisa Buenice Trevino, 32, Houston, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Terrie Ann Vaughn, 50, Palestine, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Jermaine Lamot Morgan, 34, Larue, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Kyle Javier Wing, 21, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
Jessica Lee Freeman, 26, Scurry, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
Amanda Denise Roland, 41, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
Caleb Seth Day Stubblefield, 25, Decatur, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Bradley Shane Hughes, 45, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
David Scott Oguin, 51, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Timothy Warren Nicholson, 21, Eustace, indicted for Theft of Property Over $2,500;
Christopher Bruce Findley, 32, Collinsville, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
Shawnee Marie White, 28, Bonham, indicted for 2 Counts of Assault Against a Public Servant;
Jerry Lyn Lockaby, Jr., 31, Malakoff, indicted for Theft of Property with Prior Convictions and Theft of Property Over $2,500;
Jerried Dale Westmoreland, 27, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Jeremy Matthew Gilbert, 37, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Jeremy Ryan Moore, 39, Copperas Cove, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Stephen Ernest Nipper, 65, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Brandon Ray Sherman, 24, Bullard, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Michael Kelley Taylor, 38, Grand Prairie, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Daniel Joseph Galloway, II, 27, Eustace, indicted for Evading Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Prior Conviction and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Brian Cody Shirley, 34, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
Mary Elizabeth Rumbo, 63, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
Joseph Parrott, 37, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction and Burglary of a Habitation;
Javonte Edwards, 27, Athens, indicted for Continuous Assault Family Violence;
