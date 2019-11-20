A Henderson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on a 71-year-old LaRue man for the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in north Athens in November 2018.
District Attorney Mark Hall reported on Tuesday that Matthew McCuin was among the 43 indictments in the most recent meeting of the grand jury that was empaneled in July.
In August, Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill reported McCuin's arrest after a lengthy investigation led by Detective Wesley Hoover."
"He has been investigating this case for nine months and his persistence paid off," Hill said.
According to reports, on Nov. 18, 2018 the Athens Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person in the 1000 block of Third Street. When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, officers found bystanders performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor, 30, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Taylor was transported by EMS to the local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
According to a press release, Athens detectives and officials from the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office processed the crime scene and talked to witnesses. Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Milton Adams conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy.
District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the November sessions of the July 2019 term returned the following indictments. In addition, six cases are indicted under seal.
1. Matthew McCuin, 71, LaRue, indicted for Murder
2. Scott Earl Dick, 62, Chandler, indicted for Fail to Comply Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
3. Jasmine Danielle Blackfeet, 24, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
4. Richard Dale Russell, 40, Athens, indicted for Indecency with Child
5. Jaymie Dakota Valero, 25, Malakoff, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction
6. Michael Aaron Lynch, 32, Athens, indicted for Burglary of a Building
7. Juan Carlos Castaneda-Flores, 28, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
8. Jason Thomas Crabbe, 42, Mabank, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention (x2)
9. Michael Lee Kellar, 41, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
10. Oliver Welton Gray, 67, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
11. Anthony Dale Collard, 49, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
12. Tausha Nicole Steele, 32, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
13. Donald Wayne Cooper, 49, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
14. Kimberly Ann Dover, 42, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
15. Jessie Louis Tobar, 46, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
16. George William Magee, 44, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Theft
17. Bryan Edward Musser, 50, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
18. Luis Damian Dominguez, 18, Jacksonville, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
19. Elbert Dale Combs, 36, Athens, indicted for Theft (x2) and Theft of Firearm (x2)
20. Rachel Deann Green, 33, Chandler, indicted for Theft and Theft of Firearm (x2)
21. Jonathan Roy Everett, 32, Kemp, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction
22. James Melvin Huckeba, Jr., 48, Mabank, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
23. Justin Cortez Anderson, 35, Frankston, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
24. James Lee Williamson, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
25. Rylie Pearce Sanderson, 21, Brownsboro, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
26. Pablo Garcia, 20, Athens, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements
27. Raymond Lee Whitaker, 50, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
28. Chet David French, 32, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
29. Lynn Paris Ricks, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
30. Lindsey Renee Jordan, 28, Houston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
31. Eva Mildred Crutchfield, 37, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Theft
32. Rebecca Ann Blevins, 21, Malakoff, indicted for Credt or Debit Card Abuse
33. Garrett Logan Hale, 23, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
34. Matthew Troy Goodson, 36, Malakoff, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction
35. Tracy Lynn Hoots, 46, Athens, indicted for Indecency with a Child by Exposure and Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements
36. William Eugene Hesseltine, 59, Malakoff, indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child
37. Joe Dan Parolini, Jr., 45, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
38. Betty Fespersman Ramon, 52, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
39. Shelia Nell Zbleski, 52, Kemp, indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
40. Mark Franklin Pierson, 56, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
41. Emmanuel David Gallo, 35, Malakoff, indicted for Sexual Assault
42. Eddie Ray James, 53, Athens, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (x2) and Evading Arrest or Detention Causing Serious Bodily Injury
43. Steven Bradley Jackson, 47, Combine, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
