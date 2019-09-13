Meagan Nichole Fillmore, 26, a former Mabank High School teacher's aide has been indicted by a Kaufman County Grand Jury on charges of having a sexual relationship with a student and tampering with a witness.
According to reports Fillmore was arrest on Dec. 6, 2018 and booked into Kaufman County Jail on charges of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student and tampering with a witness. She was released later that night after posting bonds of $32,700 bond on both charges.
On Sept. 6, 2019 the Kaufman County grand jury returned an indictment against Fillmore.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by inforney.com a Mabank High School student reported in November 2018 to having a sexual relationship with Fillmore in November 2017. An indictment sheet alleges Fillmore engaged in sexual intercourse with the student on or about Nov. 18, 2017, while the student was enrolled at Mabank High School and Fillmore was an employee at the campus.
In a statement to inforney.com the Mabank ISD said Fillmore was employed by the district from August 14, 2017 until December 7, 2018.
"She was placed on leave pending investigation when allegations of misconduct were made against her," stated the district. "She was later arrested by Mabank ISD Police as a result of the investigation."
