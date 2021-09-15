The Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments against 96 people for the September session. In addition, 28 cases are indicted under seal.
• Jason Alan McCord, 50, LaRue, indicted for 2 Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child;
• Daniel Paul Stanberry, 44, Carthage, indicted for 3 Counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and 1 Count of Trafficking a Minor;
• Christie Diane Johnson, 33, Athens, indicted for 2 Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, 2 Counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, 1 Count of Burglary of a Building, 1 Count of Theft of a Firearm and 1 Count of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility;
• Andy Livar, 34, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Destiny Louise Trussell, 22, Glenn Heights, indicted for 1 Count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and 1 Count of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Brandi Christine Barber, 46, Kemp, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;
• Tabalisha Monique Oliver, 36, Mabank, indicted for Robbery;
• Joshua Daniel Moulder, 24, Mabank, indicted for Robbery;
• Kenneth Brent Hensley, 63, Mabank, indicted for Robbery;
• Hunter Travis Nephew 36, Arlington, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Sarah Walker Bledsoe, 27, Arlington, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Fern Marilyn Crutchfield, 41, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Luther Scott Bryson, Sr., 46, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Julie Lynn Matthews, 48, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jason Arthur Lynch, 37, Fort Worth, indicted for 1 Count of Burglary of a Habitation and 1 Count of Theft Over $2,500;
• Sony Shawn Vaughn, 42, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Lyslie Michelle McRorey, 38, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• William Odas Kitchens, 56, Jacksboro, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kelsey Brooks, 28, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Lapaca Joe Henry Jefferson, III, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Justin Michael Hunt, 34, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Robert Anthony Alaniz, 41, Oakwood, indicted for 1 Count of Theft Over $2,500 and 1 Count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;
• Emily Ruth Hudson, 33, Montalba, indicted for Theft Over $2,500;
• Ricardo Rodriguez, 53, Fort Worth, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Robert Eric Wheeler, 30, Dallas, indicted for Theft Over $2,500;
• Dalton Joel Savage, 21 Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Samuel Joe Martinez, 40, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Michael Joseph Berry, 39, Chandler, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jason Richard Eidam, 43, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Marocco Debarius May, 29, Longview, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Carlton Ray Tarkington, 57, Kemp, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• David Lee Phillips, 21, Seagoville, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• David Andrew Smith, 42, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Austin Maxwell Daughtery, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kristin Ann Muse, 32, Trinidad, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Cody Wayne Lechler, 45, Waco, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• James Jason Horne, 48, Scurry, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Billy Wayne McLain, 53, Eustace, indicted for 1 Count of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Rickey Allen Frosch, 59, Eustace, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Jessica Chiree Batey, 31, Flint, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jeremiah Joseph Crofoot, 39, Lindale, indicted for 1 Count of Theft Over $2,500 and 1 Count of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Stephanie Ann Pasley, 46, Log Cabin, indicted for Theft Over $2,500;
• Luis Alberto Hernandez Cirlos, 24, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• David Chase Durrett, 49, Tool, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Lester Clayton Stacks, 60, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Tedrick Rockmore, 29, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Montana Clay Tucker, 36, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Ronald Dale Langton, 47, Gun Barrel City, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Alexis Jo Ann Gibson, 25, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Json Tyrell Warren, 24, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jarodrick Sharrod Young, 22, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Bobby Joe Gentry, 50, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Lela Ann Parks, 52, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jerry Sylvester Wren, Jr., 62, Bullard, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kenneth Earl Vess, II, indicted for 1 Count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1 Count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and 1 Count of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Albert Jackson Pless, 39, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Joshua Keith Beasley, 34, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Jeremy Wayne Phy, 37, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Kody Dayne Fletcher, 25, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Noelle Lenice Heifner, 20, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Neva Beth Jordan, 49, Taylors, South Carolina, indicted for 1 Count of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 1 Count of Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Beverly Patrice Shin, 46, Mabank, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Ashley Lanette Dooley, 37, Mabank, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information;
• Robert Negale Miller, 31, Athens indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Kristopher Scott Smith, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Sean Cole Freudenrich, 36, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Christopher Michael Morgan, 37, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Suwan McGrath, 53, Dallas, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Gregory Keith Thomas, III, 47, Eustace, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Demarcus Kenta Kiser, 35, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• James William Carnes, 23, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;
• Michael Shane Lewis, 23, Mabank, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Juventino Castaneda Betancourt, 43, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More;
• Aaron Cecil Anderson, 33, Kaufman, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Johnnie Arthur King, Jr., 24, Brownsboro, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Matthew Eugene Richardson, 41, Athens, indicted for Theft or Property with Prior Convictions;
• Wendy Shawn Robin, 43, Flint, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Richard Garcia, Jr., 45, Athens, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger;
• Bobby Charles Cofer, 63, Athens, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 Count of Tampering with Evidence;
• Aureliano Estrada Armas, 31, Athens, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Shayla Beth Martin, 26, Haltom City, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Travis Michael Torgerson, 38, Mabank, indicted for Impersonating a Public Servant;
•Tommy Joe Walker, 31, Mabank, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon;
• Tomas Paul Harrington, 36, Ferris, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Cary Allen Shaw, 52, Dallas, indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• James Bond, 51, Mabank, indicted for 1 Count Online Solicitation of a Minor, 1 Count of Stalking and 1 Count of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant with a Deadly Weapon;
• Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, Athens, indicted for 1 Count of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography;
• Daniel Reid, 32, Athens, indicted for Online Solicitation of a Minor;
• Frank Grayson Brown, 21, Eustace, indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child;
• Nikolas Steven Hall, 31, Chandler, indicted for Abandoning/Endangering a Child;
• Roger Dale New, Jr., 36, Mabank, indicted for Injury to a Child;
• Roger Dale New, Jr., 36, Mabank, indicted for Assault;
• Ryan Phillip Cannon, 24, Mabank, indicted for Assault;
• Ronald Wayne Owens, 56, Athens, indicted for 3 Counts of Aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon;
• Lyle Vandever, 40, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
• Charles Wayne Minchew, 26, Frankston, indicted for Assault Family Violence Impede Breath;
