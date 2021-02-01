District Attorney Jenny Palmer reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the February sessions of the January 2021 term returned the following indictments. In addition, five cases are indicted under seal.
• Gary Jon Williams, 38, Chandler, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility and Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Jason Wesley Willingham, 41, Kemp, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance;
• Brandon Keith Black, 38, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Kelly Catherine Jackson, 52, Kemp, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility and Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Jessica Elizabeth Nobles, 35, Tool, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Rebekah Mae Degrange, 37 Aransas Pass, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Alexander Ryan Hight, 28, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Randall Wade Mingee, 49, Flint, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• David Allen Vaughn, 37, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Jessica Marie Estes, 41, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
• Kenneth Lavelle Brown, 27, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• Deante Dejuan Lewis, 29, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Benito Hinojosa, 55, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle;
• Lee Martin Floyd, 41, Kemp, indicted for Burglary of a Habitation;
• Sean Michael Heickman, 38, Trinidad, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Retaliation;
• April Marie Ramirez, 30,Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Brandon Wayne Rios, 24, Henderson indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Shyann Morgan Sistrunk, 25, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Alvis Marshal Waters, 56, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance;
• Willie Donnell Upshaw, Jr., 54, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Donald Ray Snider, 58, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Micah Joseph Thompson, 44, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Ernest Lee Ray, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Thomas Drew Presley, 34, Scurry, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance;
• Steven Bradley Jackson, 48, Combine, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance;
• Kenneth Dale Williams, 51, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Assault Family Violence with Priors;
• Danny Paul Alexander, 65, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Jalynne Mikal Rockmore, 21, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
• Uleyses Deonte Roberts, 29, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon;
• Nickholase Andre Houston, 41, Athens, indicted for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance;
• Sarah Arden Connolley, 21, Kemp, indicted for Assault Against a Public Servant;
• Jeffery Howard, 58, Tyler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Clayton Lee Charlton, 31, Eustace, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Walter Nickles Caffey, 54, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Jason Lynn Passons, 36 Wills Point, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• James Michael Kuykendall, 43, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence/Impede Breath, and Two Counts of Theft <$2,500 with Prior Convictions;
• Scott Murphy Woodard, 38, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• June Ellen Howell, 61, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• Kolby Lee Gillum, 26, Frankston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance;
• James Dennis Ashton, 67, Eustace, indicted for Four Counts of Deadly Conduct;
• Rico Antonio Brown, 36, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence with Prior Convictions;
• Bradlee Alexander Mosley, 32, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;
• Joseph Wade Thiel, 36, Chandler, indicted for Burglary of a Building;
• Danielle Cullipher, 27, Chandler, indicted for Burglary of a Building;
• Ronnie Floyd Gilmore, 60, Mabank, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register and Tampering with Physical Evidence;
• David Wayne Hutchins, 55, Trinidad, indicted for Fail to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register;
• David Lee McKee, 65, Mabank, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register;
• Kristi Michelle Wriggle, 38, Larue, indicted for Abandoning/Endangering a Child;
• Scott Earl Dick, 64, Chandler, indicted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register;
• Lamontee Daquon Rodriguez, 26, Athens, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
