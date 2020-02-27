Grace House is hosting it's 7th annual banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at CR Legacy Event Center in Gun Barrel City. The doors will open at 4 p.m. with the theme “Our Journey.”
This years banquet will feature a silent and live auction. Dinner will be brisket, au-gratin potatoes, baked beans, salad and two kinds of cake. Testimonies, worship and a guest speaker will also be part of the evening.
“Grace house is a faith-based non-profit ministry focused on women who are at risk,” Crystal Price, Grace House director said. “Our vision is to never have to shut our doors or charge residents for our program.
Approximate costs of operation are $4000 a month to maintain the facility.
“The banquet along with other fundraisers throughout the year make it possible for us to serve these women without them having to pay even one penny for there freedom,” Price stated.
Price was a resident starting in Nov. 2016. She herself had an experience with Christ while in prison and came to Grace House afterwards to continue that transition. She started serving there as an intern in May 2017.
“I love the program and what it does,” Price said.
After ten months of being an intern she became the director. Her testimony can be viewed on the Grace House website.
“I think the biggest reward for me personally is seeing that moment of clarity in the women I am serving,” Price said. “Spreading awareness in the community, getting out there and creating relationships, establishing a future are all goals this year.”
Grace House of Cedar Creek Lake opened in February of 2013 and has aided in the recovery of 325 women from destructive lifestyles. Bible studies, life skills, education, anger management, arts and crafts, addiction recovery, boundaries, exit planing and more are part of the program used to help prepare the women for the rest of their journey.
“We are a 9-month residential 24/7 supervised living environment. We do not charge any cost to women in our program, and we provide all their needs while they are in residence.” Price stated.
Grace House started a phase 2 program in 2019 allowing graduates a safe living environment while they attend school or start working. Phase 2 provides safety while still offering accountability while transitioning back into society.
The program is completely run off of donations and serves the needs of women trying to overcome lifestyles such as addiction, incarceration, abuse or poverty.
“We believe with awareness of our mission and community support, we can continue to help transform and rehabilitate women into healthy and productive mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, and wives but most important of all the women God intended us to be,” Price stated.
Tickets are available through their facebook page @gracehouseofcedarcreeklake, their website www.gracehouseofcedarcreeklake.com or by phone at 903-432-0012.
“I believe that Grace House is the beginning of the journey and we have to continue to live what we have been taught through the word of God,” Price said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.