High school graduations today are usually a time of remembering past successes and anticipating the future and it was no doubt the same in 1928. That was when, according to the Athens Weekly Review, new graduates of the Athens High School and their families "taxed the seating capacity of the First Baptist Church" in May of 1928. And there to encourage and inspire them in their new life journey was the Hon. Dan Moody, governor of Texas, who was taking a break from his opposition to his predecessor Governor "Ma" Ferguson and her corrupt husband.
In his address, Governor Moody first told the class of 1928 that “A cultivated mind is the guiding genius of Democracy" and that, as he put it, "self government is safe only in an educated country." He went on by stressing how the "Pioneer settlers of this state were not so much interested in the development of the resources as they were of educational advantages, knowing that with education would come development in every other areas."
He discussed another concern and that was how children in rural areas often lacked the educational advantages of youngsters in larger urban areas. Yet he predicted that eventually Texas would become more aware of this and would “...give all an equal chance."
He also encouraged the students, saying that ...any station in life was within their reach, but that reaching the goal depended solely on their own efforts."
The opening invocation was given by the church’s pastor, Rev. M.L. Fuller and he was followed by the class salutatorian and the valedictorian. There followed the announcement of scholarships, such as from the Current Literature Cub and the program ended with the class song, “A perfect Day.” Then diplomas were awarded to 10 boys, and 25 girls.
Born in 1893, Dan Moody was from a family whose father worked for a railroad and served in local political office. However, with the family’s failure in business, Dan worked form the age of nine as he also attended school and then from 1910 to 1914 he was a student at the University of Texas. Although he did not graduate, he studied law and was admitted to the bar. He opened his own practice.
After service in the Texas National Guard during WWI he resumed his law practice and also served as a county attorney. In that office, he opposed the rise of the Ku Klux Klan in his area as well as other corruptions.
So in 1926 Moody ran for governor, opposing incumbent Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, whose husband had been also been governor but deposed for political corruption and banned from running again. However, during his wife’s term, Ferguson was still influential as the “power behind the throne.” In fact, Moody stated that Ferguson was actually running the state. As a potential governor, Moody wanted to “displace the incompetent regime of Miriam Ferguson.”
Moody campaigned by stating that if he were elected he would “enforce the law, improve the highways and schools by honest means, and support judicial reforms.”
For her part Mrs. Ferguson left the campaigning to her husband as he tried to discredit Moody. Though Moody faced a second primary runoff, he won by many votes so he didn’t campaign much in the November election over his Republican opponent. He won with over 200,000 votes to the other’s 30,000.
When he took office Moody was the youngest governor in Texas history, and though he called for tax and judicial reform, and other improvements, actually about half of his measures became law.
In the election for his second term Moody faced a close friend of the Fergusons, and again not only won the primary, but also the November election.
Again, though he stressed reforms, these were largely ignored during his second term. His lack of success probably came from state officials who opposed the changes and who persuaded the legislature to support them. However Moody had succeeded in some ways, such as in forming the highway department, reversing the pardons of the Fergusons, and instituting textbook changes. As one source put it, “All in all, Moody had nothing to be ashamed of when he left office in 1931.”
As his term ended and Moody stayed in Austin he practiced law and though he did run for the Senate in 1942 he was defeated. He died in 1966.
