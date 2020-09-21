Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Monday for 29 Texas counties in response to Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to make landfall Monday evening.
Beta has already caused storm surge and damaging winds and has the potential to cause widespread flooding as it continues to approach the Texas Coast.
Counties included in this Disaster Declaration include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.
"As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather," Abbott said. "The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe."
The Associated Press reported parts of Texas and Louisiana braced Monday for flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered during this year's exceptionally busy hurricane season.
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday, saying in a U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory that up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas. That's down from earlier predictions of up to 20 inches.
It was the system's slow movement and storm surge, however, that were generating concerns in coastal communities. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph Monday morning. Beta was moving west at 6 mph at about 7 a.m. Monday, forecasters said. Storm surge up to 5 feet was forecast from San Luis Pass to Sabine Pass in Texas.
Forecasters said Beta was not expected to bring the same amount of rainfall that Texas experienced during either Hurricane Harvey in 2017 or Tropical Storm Imelda last year. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston and caused $125 billion in damage in Texas. Imelda, which hit Southeast Texas, was one of the wettest cyclones on record.
The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain wasn't expected to arrive until late Monday into Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.