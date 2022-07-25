Gov. Greg Abbott added Henderson County to the growing list of counties on his drought and wildfire Disaster Declaration. The move came Friday after a week of continuous wildfires in the county.
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney issued a Local State of Disaster in the county July 21 and Commissioners Court is expected to extend it at its regular meeting Tuesday morning, July 26.
The Disaster Declaration puts more severe restrictions on outdoor burning, limits welding operations, and prohibits fireworks.
Abbott signed a disaster declaration last week in response to fire activity throughout Texas, amending the original declaration to include Henderson County among several new counties.
The governor also renewed a drought disaster declaration for 189 counties affected by exceptional drought conditions. According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 99% of the state is experiencing some level of drought conditions.
"Wildfires continue to impact communities across our state, and the State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure Texans and their loved ones are kept safe," he said. "Thank you to the brave first responders and emergency response personnel for their courage in protecting their local communities. As we continue our efforts to safeguard our communities, Texans should remain vigilant, weather-aware, and mindful of guidance from their local officials as we navigate potential and ongoing fires."
Since Friday, Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 38 new wildfires that burned approximately 1,458 acres. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover wildfires as well.
Henderson County is among the 215 Texas counties with burn bans in effect.
Abbott also encouraged Texans affected by wildfires to complete TDEM's Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages across Texas and allow emergency management officials to gain an understanding of damages caused by recent wildfires.
This data is also needed to provide information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine the state's eligibility for federal disaster assistance and highlight the need for individuals. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.
