AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response and recovery as severe storms bringing damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rainfall impact Northeast Texas communities.
“The State of Texas continues working around the clock to swiftly provide the necessary resources for Northeast Texas communities impacted by these horrific storms,” said Governor Abbott. “State and local officials are on the ground to restore power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Texans. I thank all emergency response personnel, local officials, and volunteers for their selfless dedication to help their fellow Texans rebuild and recover from these devastating storms.”
Governor Abbott held a briefing and press conference in Perryton to provide an update on the state's ongoing response following severe storms and tornadoes in the region. The Governor also updated his disaster declaration to include additional counties in Northeast Texas impacted by the severe weather to continue to provide the full support of the State of Texas during recovery and rebuilding efforts.
At the Governor’s direction, the following state resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support storm response and recovery operations in the northern portion of the state:
• Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and heavy equipment for roadway debris clearing and traffic control
• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to support utility and wastewater treatment needs, and operate the state resource staging area
• Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams, Incident Management Teams, and Saw Crews
• Texas Division of Emergency Management: Response and Recovery personnel to conduct damage assessments and coordinate requests for assistance; activated state disaster contracts for emergency resource transportation and fuel for generators; coordination of cellular connectivity for first responder communications; State Mass Care Coordination; base camp operations to house responding crews; a resource staging area to support impacted jurisdictions
• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams, ambulance buses, and ambulances supporting local hospitals, nursing homes, and emergency medical services
• Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Utilizing contracts for local ice and water needs
• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams
• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens assisting with supply delivery and security in affected areas
• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel and equipment to assist with air/water/wastewater monitoring
• Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents to assist with damage assessments
• Public Utility Commission of Texas: Working with utility providers to send additional crews to impacted areas to repair damaged electric infrastructure
• Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
• Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles for movement of emergency supplies
These storms that moved through the area caused extensive damage to electric infrastructure in the region. The Governor has directed the Texas Emergency Management Council to support impacted communities as utility providers work around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure.
Governor Abbott directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center (SOC). The SOC remains at Level II (Escalated Response) to support requests for assistance from local officials. On Thursday night, Governor Abbott deployed state emergency response resources to meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton following severe storms and tornadoes.
The potential for severe weather and continued extreme heat remain ongoing threats across the state. TDEM has compiled a list of cooling centers opened by local officials online at tdem.texas.gov/cool.
