Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a roundtable with energy workers, leaders, and advocates Thursday, Jan. 28 in Odessa, before issuing an Executive Order aimed to protect Texas' energy industry from federal overreach.
The governor's order directs every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatens the continued strength, vitality, and independence of the energy industry.
The order directs state agencies to identify potential litigation, notice-and-comment opportunities, and any other means of preventing federal overreach within the law.
Abbott also announced his support for legislation that will prohibit cities from banning natural gas appliances.
During the roundtable, he and participants discussed enhancing workforce development in Texas, cutting costly red tape, and expanding broadband access in rural communities.
"The men and women who work in the energy industry produce the affordable energy that powers our lives and they are vital to the Texas economy,” Abbott said.
"Texas is a pro-energy state, and we will not sit idly by and allow the Biden administration or local governments to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. My Executive Order will help ensure that the federal government cannot take away the livelihoods of Texans who work so hard to provide our state and our nation with the energy we need."
