Gov. Greg Abbott Friday announced Tuesday, Aug. 31 as the special election date for the Texas State House of Representatives District 10 seat recently vacated by Representative Jake Ellzey. District 10 represents Ellis and parts of Henderson County.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Early voting will begin on Monday, Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.