Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday sent a letter to Major General Tracy R. Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, ordering guardsmen to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with arresting individuals for state charges related to the border crisis.
The governor announced during his Border Security Summit last month that people who commit criminal trespass or other state offenses will be subject to arrest and confinement. This order builds upon his disaster declaration that directs DPS to enforce all federal and state criminal laws, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking.
