Gov. Greg Abbott Friday sent a message to the Secretary of the Senate and Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives identifying legislation to improve higher education as an additional item for the Third Special Session that began Monday, Sept. 20.
Gov. Abbott adds higher education improvements special session agenda
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gravesides services for Chester Pratt, 87, of Athens, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Olive Branch Cemetery in Junction City, Arkansas with Bro. Allen Grimmett officiating. Mr. Pratt passed away October 15, 2021 in Athens. A visitation will be held Monday, October 18, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Rep. Harrison files bill to ban all COVID vaccine mandates
- Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
- City looks at Chili’s restaurant plans
- Fast moving storms knock out power
- Athens Brookshire’s hosts ribbon-cutting
- FOOTBALLL: Brownsboro, Malakoff win in Week 8 action
- Henderson County jailer arrested following investigation
- UPDATE: Tanker overturns, officials evacuate area
- Eustace ISD announced its nominees for Homecoming Court
- Week 8 football previews for Henderson County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.