Firing a blistering 7- under 29 on the back nine, the team of Troy Scott (TVCC), Harold Jones (TVCC), Daniel Pierce (Cross Roads) and Brett Zamzow (Cross Roads) went on to win the 35th Annual Coaches Playday played Tuesday morning at The Pinnacle.
The winning team finished with a 10-under 62 to claim a one-stroke win. It was the third win for Scott, who also won in 2005 and 2015. It was the second win for Jones, Pierce and Zamzow. Jones had previously won in 2014 and both Pierce and Zamzow in 2020.
Second place went to the team of Billy Hughes (Guest), Jeff Thorpe (Guest), Chip Crist (Guest) and Robby Robertson (Guest). They shot a 9-under 62.
Finishing third, carding an 8-under 64 was the team of Chris Frederick (Guest), Blake Bryan (TVCC), Eddie Kite (TVCC) and Lange Svehlak (Athens Daily Review).
The nine-team field was separated by 9 strokes.
Former longtime Henderson County journalist/photographer Robby Robertson was announced as the 22nd recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School coach C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000.
Prior to the start of the tournament, a moment of silence was held in memory/honor of former Athens High School head football coach John Hacker. The multi-year participant in the event and 2014 recipient of the Phillips award died in January. He also played on the winning team in 2000.
The tournament was played in warm, overcast and breezy conditions, with 37 participants. The event was played at The Pinnacle for a seventh straight year and 12th time overall. The first Coaches Playday was held there in 1988. The tournament was sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
