By Jennifer Browning
Keep Athens Beautiful, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and environment of the community, is hosting its annual Shootout Fundraiser with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston. This event is made possible by Title Sponsor Argon Medical Devices.
Individuals and teams are invited to pre-register or register on Saturday morning to play and cash prizes will be given to the top teams. There will also be awards presented for Top Male Shooter, Top Female Shooter, and Top Youth Shooter. Lunch is included and there will also be a raffle, door prizes, and mulligan option.
Keep Athens Beautiful partners with schools, businesses, community organizations, and residents to promote beautification, litter prevention and education and is an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful.
Annual city wide clean ups take place in April and November, beautification contests take place at businesses throughout the year, and the organization has been successful for 20 years and received numerous statewide awards for its efforts to make Athens a cleaner and more beautiful place to live and work.
For more information on the shootout or KAB, visit www.kabtx.org or contact 903-675-7961.
