The Lone Star Republican Club's premier First Responders Freedom Golf Tournament was well attended and raised nearly $10,000 for future first responders through a scholarship fund.
The funds will also help those wishing to advance in their chosen field. Twelve teams of four participated in the 18 hole scramble. Prizes and lunch were provided.
"I thought the event was quite a success," said Anna Fontana, Lone Star Republican Club President. "Thank you to all of the sponsors that stepped up to make it possible."
Winners were as follows:
A Flight
First
David Faught
Wayne McAnally
Kyle Porchobradsky
Gabe Shue
Second
Norm Normandin
Charles Lyons
Don Lawyer
Shea Phillips
B Flight
First
Jackie Wilkes
Auttis McKinney
Bill Brewner
Laura Brewner
