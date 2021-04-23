The Lone Star Republican Club's premier First Responders Freedom Golf Tournament was well attended and raised nearly $10,000 for future first responders through a scholarship fund.

The funds will also help those wishing to advance in their chosen field. Twelve teams of four participated in the 18 hole scramble. Prizes and lunch were provided.

"I thought the event was quite a success," said Anna Fontana, Lone Star Republican Club President. "Thank you to all of the sponsors that stepped up to make it possible."

Winners were as follows:

A Flight

First

David Faught

Wayne McAnally

Kyle Porchobradsky

Gabe Shue

Second

Norm Normandin

Charles Lyons

Don Lawyer

Shea Phillips

B Flight

First

Jackie Wilkes

Auttis McKinney

Bill Brewner

Laura Brewner

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you