Whether you love them or hate them, a meadow filled with tall goldenrod (Solidago) is a stunning sight to behold. However, tall goldenrod can grow to over six feet, and will spread through its rhizomes as well as seed. Because of this, all goldenrods have acquired a bad reputation. But there are some good qualities to goldenrod which can make up for its unruly manners. According to Xerces Society, goldenrod is loved by bumblebees and butterflies, especially monarchs as they migrate southward.
Because it blooms at the same time as ragweed, for years goldenrod was blamed for people’s fall allergies. Most people know by now that goldenrod is not to blame. Most of the time, it is only ragweed which causes the problem. Ragweed’s miniature pollen blows around on the wind and into people’s noses while goldenrod’s pollen is heavy. Of course, some may be allergic but you are more likely to have a contact allergy to goldenrod instead.
In Europe, goldenrod is a popular plant often grown in gardens and included in florist’s bouquets. Whenever I see goldenrod used in floral arrangements, I’m amused by the various reactions. Some people are appalled, others delighted. Since it has such a beautiful golden color, consider adding some to your cut flower arrangements at home. If you really want to hide the fact that it is goldenrod, Solidago bicolor is a goldenrod which blooms white instead.
Want those gorgeous golden blooms but want to skip adding tall goldenrod to your garden? You will be delighted to know that there are numerous goldenrod cultivars available for purchase. The good news is that most of these cultivars are low-growing, staying a manageable size. Some will grow to only two feet tall.
A short, well-behaved goldenrod is a lovely fall accent to add to the garden. Skip the tall goldenrod and seek out a cultivar. You will be able to enjoy all the benefits of goldenrod without worrying about it taking over.
