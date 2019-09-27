Golden Chick is excited to announce a new addition to its family of franchisees. Terry Ball a local businessman, Marine Corp Veteran and now franchisee has recently broken ground on his Golden Chick restaurant in Gun Barrel City.
This will be Ball’s first venture into the quick service restaurant industry, but he is more than prepared to take on the task.
“At first, it did not seem that another chicken quick service restaurant would be successful in this region, however, after doing more in-depth research we learned some information that kept leading us back to Golden Chick,” Ball said.
The ‘we’ Ball is referring to is his daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and Fred Aldridge. Fred will run the operation as General Manager while Brianna will be helping run the business side of the company.
Gun Barrel City is only 50 years old, and thanks to the hard work from the current and prior city administrations, as well as the local economic development corporation, the new Golden Chick restaurant will be part of the major retail center for the Cedar Creek Lake area.
The store is currently seeking employees and is currently set to open in mid-December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.