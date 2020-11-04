Today local newspapers like the Athens Review serve their communities with complete articles and pictures describing local news and notices, as well as advertising. It was the same many years ago in “The Athenian,” the local publication in the 1880s, when much of this material appeared in a column titled “Local Gleanings.” And as we take a look at some of these we can also get an idea of what was going on at that time, as well as the activities of local residents with familiar names.
The columnist (possibly the editor) in the June 27, 1885 of “The Athenian” starts with a suggestion for local homemakers: “If you want the best fruit jars in the market go to Osborne and Coleman.” Since at the time most women “put up” or canned their vegetables and fruits they’d naturally need the right type of jars.
However, another merchant, Larkin and Matthews, offered a special type of equipment: “These jars have a glass stopper in connection with the cover which holds the fruit under the juice thereby preventing them moulding [sic]. Give them a trial.”
Also, since most all bread and bakery items were prepared at home there came another proposal: “Murchison and Coleman will sell you good flour for $1 a sack.”
The men might be more interested in another notice: “Go to Wofford’s for saddles and bridles.”
In the days before personal camera equipment, if you wanted a family photo you’d probably go to a professional studio and Athens had just that. The columnist was encouraging but practical: “Don’t forget a good picture of yourself, for this may be your last chance.” There was also a solution: “T.B. Bayliss is the chief at taking good photographs.”
Amidst the commercial announcements were notices of the “comings and goings” of local people. One notice read: “Mr. Petty of Ennis was in the city Sunday and Monday,” and “Master Tom B. Wofford returned from Tyler this week,” One local youngster had attracted attention. “Master Tom Faulk, one of Athens’ brightest 4 year olds, gave us a pleasant call Wednesday. He made his ever welcome presence additionally delighted by presenting us with a bucket of peaches and plums, for which we return our many, many thanks.”
Today newspapers run legal notices and in 1884 the “Local Gleanings” section did the same. One was an from attorney apparently notifying the community where to make their claims on the estate of a deceased client: “All persons having claims against the estate of J. Richardson, deceased, are hereby notified that I received a letter of administration on said estate on the 2nd day of March, A.D. 1885 and you are requested to present your claims within the time prescribed by law.” He then gave his contact information.
Church activities were popular and the columnist listed one particular event and made some suggestions. “The several Sunday schools of Athens give a grand union picnic, on the 2nd day of July at Wood’s springs, about one mile from town. This place was selected because it was near enough from town…All should attend as a joyous time is anticipated. Ladies having dinner for the occasion should leave their baskets at the store of J.H. Jarrell, so that they may be conveyed to the picnic grounds by the dray [Apparently a wagon]. This will save the fatigue of carrying them so far. Be sure to mark your baskets, then there will be no danger of losing them.”
There were of course many farmers in the area (then and now) and the weather was always a concern so the columnist included some news items along that line. “We had three rains this week, Monday, Wednesday night and Thursday. This ensures a splendid corn crop. We cannot absolutely depend upon the cotton crop, as that is not certain, but we have the pest [sic] prospect for crops of all kinds that has been known in this county for several years. With the unusually large acreage of corn and cotton and the large amount of wheat and other small grain raised, we may reasonably expect a return of prosperity to our county.”
And even the highest official might have a farm as one notice described: “Judge W.L. Faulk, with the assistance of some irrepressible cows, has gathered his fodder.”
And to encourage future readers there was a reminder: “Don’t forget to subscribe for the ATHENIAN, only $1.50 a year.”
