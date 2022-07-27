Join Nautical Mile Marine at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, for the second annual God & the Great Outdoors Expo. This free family event is full of exhibits, a petting zoo, archery range, retriever competitions, and much more.
On Saturday evening, Hank Parker, Jr., a former NASCAR driver who competed in the Truck, the Cup, and the Xfinity Series, in which he won two races, will be the featured speaker. After his racing career, he founded a hunting television show on the Outdoor channel with his professional Bass fisherman father, Hank, and his brother, “Catfish.”
Hank’s current focus is on Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters, which is a Gospel-driven discipleship camp committed to expositional teaching, personal relationships, high-adventure recreation, and equipping the Church located in North Carolina.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Friday where the first 30 children under 12 receive a Zebco rod/reel combo and there will also be a petting zoo.
Friday afternoon through the evening will also host the Super Retriever Series Dock Jump Competition which will feature UKC Title Jumps and Fun Jumps which are public open jumps. Saturday’s Super Fly and open jump competitions will occur throughout the day.
Saturday morning opens at 9 a.m. and the first 70 children under 12, receive a Zebco RR Combo. The petting zoo, archery range, vendors, and outdoor exhibits also open on Saturday morning.
At 1 p.m. a Jeep car show begins in the front parking area and at 3 p.m. Brinson Powersports presents live music with Hotel Drifters, who will also be playing again at 5 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m. praise band, Band Reeves, begins with featured speaker Parker taking the stage after.
Drawings will be held Saturday evening for a Polaris Sportsman 570, along with several hunts, rod/reel combos, coolers, and other prizes.
Featured exhibitors include Ducks Unlimited, Real Men Outfitters, Nomads Tactical, Cowboy Headquarters, Gander RV & Outdoors, Brinson Powersports, Lance Vick-Lake Fork Guide, and many more.
Bring a canned good to participate with Rock Hill in their partnership with other local churches to reduce hunger in East Texas. The most needed items are canned chili and meats, cereal, soup with protein, and peanut butter.
The GATGO Expo will be at Rock Hill Baptist Church located at 20022 State Highway 31 in Brownsboro and for more information visit www.gatgoexpo.com.
