A kaleidoscope of things to see and do is coming to Rock Hill Baptist Church this weekend.
Outdoor Expo 2021 is a free, regional outdoor event for the whole family. There’ll be dozens of vendors, a petting zoo and activities for all ages.
“The entire family is guaranteed to have a blast,” organizers said.
It’s a huge undertaking for the church. People and families have volunteered to serve in areas such as sanitation, running the water station, counseling with those who have needs or are contemplating a decision about their Christian life and operating the prayer booth.
The Expo rolls out at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30. An archery range will be open and some talented canines will be display from the Super Retriever Series.
At 6 p.m. live music hits the stage. The band, Reeves is set for 8 p.m.
The 2021 Daytona 500 Winner Michael McDowell is scheduled to come Friday night and sign autographs. McDowell is champion driver who is eager to show his Christian beliefs as he travels the country.
He started at three-years-old on BMX bicycles. He advanced to karting at age 8, eventually becoming world champion. McDowell started competing in NASCAR in 2007.
Saturday activities start at 9 a.m., with the Super Retriever Series back and the archery range open. The first 50 kids ages 7 to 12 get a Zebco 33 Rod and Reel Combo. McDowell will be back for autographs.
Saturday afternoon also features competition at the archery range to find out who’s best with a bow.
Breakout sessions begin on Saturday afternoon and music begins on state at 3 p.m.
The Expo closes at 7 p.m. Then at 7:30 p.m., the focus turns to worship. A praise band and Kingdom Dog Ministries will lead the way.
Kingdom Dog Ministries features Hank Hough and his dog, teaching the power of obedience. Whether its a man, or dog, it’s important to know and respond to the master’s voice. From speaking to just a few people, the ministry has grown, since 2003, to speak to large groups at churches and special events.
The evening ends with an ATV giveaway.
