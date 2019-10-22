You may well have seen the purple and green GoBus traveling in the Athens area.
That's even more likely this year as the East Texas Council of Governments' rural transportation system has seen a recent spurt in ridership. GoBus, which includes Henderson County in its 14 county area. provided a total of 105,257 trips for Fiscal Year 2019 from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. That's the agency’s highest ridership since 2014.
According to ETCOG, "GoBus strives to deliver safe, reliable, and friendly rural transportation services to the community through an easy reservation process and inexpensive fare. GoBus provides access to jobs, medical appointments, social services, shopping or any other destination requested."
According to a press release, GoBus leaders recently attended the hosted by AT&T and Government Technologies Summit in Houston.At the Special Districts Summit summit, GoBus was awarded a Technology Innovation Award for recently implementing its new fare system with the use of Square credit card processing to provide an effective and efficient way to collect fares from passengers.
New grant funding has also been awarded to GoBus for service expansion. The Edwin A. Blue and Janice Owen Miller Charitable Fund awarded $10,000 to expand service in Henderson County for seniors’ trips into Tyler. This county has seen a considerable amount of growth in trips and is in the top three counties achieving the highest ridership. An additional $5,000 was granted by an anonymous foundation to increase service for seniors and persons with disabilities in areas where GoBus is experiencing an increase in demand.
In addition to making trips within Henderson County, citizens needing to travel to Tyler can ride on Tuesdays. You can schedule a trip by calling 1-800-590-3371. Riders must call before 2 p.m., the day prior to the requested service.
The rural transportation system was re-branded as GoBus in 2011. To gain visibility, the transportation service’s plain-white buses were painted purple and green. Wade McKinney, who served on the East Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee until he became county judge, said at the time the rebranding made GoBus more noticeable in the county.
