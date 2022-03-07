Each year, this award is given to a rural public transportation system that has designed and implemented programs that demonstrate innovative concepts or effective problem-solving techniques and have successfully applied these in the public transportation industry. GoBus received the award for the first time in 2014.
“I am so proud of the GoBus Team!” said David Cleveland, ETCOG Executive Director. “Under the direction of our program director, Vince Huerta, GoBus has demonstrated their commitment to continuously improve the quality and availability of transit services throughout the East Texas Region. They have not only been able to increase ridership but also take on many different special projects to help fill transportation gaps. Some of these projects include creating seamless travel through multiple partnerships, offering free trips to veterans, and even providing routine transportation to health care staff to distribute vaccines during the height of COVID. Through these projects, GoBus has initiated the expansion of services to nights and weekends and brought in thousands of local matching dollars to their program. I am thrilled that TTA has recognized GoBus for their exceptional services with the award for Outstanding Rural Transit System.”
GoBus is available for all rural residents to access safe, reliable, and friendly public transportation. GoBus provides daily local service within Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties and the non-urbanized areas of Gregg and Smith counties. GoBus provides trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Trips can be booked by calling 800-590-3371 to speak with the dispatch office or visiting www.GoBusTransit.com.
About ETCOG
The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is a voluntary association of counties, cities, school districts, and special districts within the fourteen-county East Texas region. ETCOG assists local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. Established in 1970, ETCOG, either directly or through its contractors, provides programs and services for East Texas seniors, employers, and job seekers. ETCOG and its contractors also build the 9-1-1 emergency call delivery system, provide peace officer training and homeland security planning services, and deliver rural transportation services, business finance programs, and environmental grant funding for the region. www.etcog.org
About Texas Transit Association
More than 700 transit industry leaders, professionals, and business partners gathered for the annual conference at the Austin Convention Center last week. TTA was organized in 1986, and its members are Texas metropolitan, small urban, and rural transit agencies and private and public entities from across the United States. TTA’s purpose is to educate the people of Texas about issues affecting the public transit industry within the state. https://txtransit.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.