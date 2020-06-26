The Common Area Market is growing and changing and the goats are loving it. Oh My Goat and Common Area Market will host a unique yoga class at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
“CAM is meant to be a place where people can gather,” Amanda Marholz said. “We are always searching for new things we can do.”
Oh My Goat was founded two years ago by Cherry Russell and her family. Russell is a self-proclaimed sheep and goat enthusiast. OMG is a small facility existing in an effort to bring positivity into the world of those who are open to it including services such as goat grams, therapy, grooming, private parties etc.
She first became interested in goats and sheep as a child participating in 4-H and FFA.
As an adult, she went on to raise Angoras and helped her children show goats instilling a love for all creatures in them.
“We now have a different purpose and a small lovable herd of Pygmy Nigerian cross goats,” she said. “With the stress of breeding and showing left behind we embraced the sheer love of the animals themselves and the joy that can be brought to others.”
When Russell first heard of goat yoga she said Oh my goat! Which is how the name came into being.
Goat yoga is not just for girls and men are welcome and encouraged to join. Oh My Goat will have new babies to play with. This event is outdoors, if the weather gets ugly they will offer a rain-check for a later date. Go take some pics and have fun.
“In today’s world it seems like there is so much stress,” Russell said. “We are not taking time out to care for our mind, body or spirit.”
Russell said she believes in the connection between all of God’s creatures, mind, body and soul.
“I want to share it with everyone who feels the same way,” Russell said. “You are God’s masterpiece.”
Russell wants people to come and allow the yoga instructors and “therapy” goats work their magic and bring a heightened awareness to your life or just have an amazing time.
Marholz said that eventually CAM would like to offer daily activities.
Spots are limited so registration is required. Attendance is $25 for adults and $20 for children and the price includes 45 minutes of yoga, pictures with goats and a mat to use. New tie dye T-shirts will be available for purchase. Visit CAM or Oh My Goat on Facebook for more information.
