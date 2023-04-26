Join the Henderson County Go Texan committee this Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with the Henderson County First Responders Rodeo, for their annual Crawfish Boil and Fish Fry and Barbecue Cook-off that benefits youth in Henderson County.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, come eat all the crawfish, fried fish, corn, hush puppies, and more that you can for $25 and all proceeds pour back into area youth. They are still accepting sponsors for the event also and if interested, email hcgotexan@gmail.com.
Saturday, the group will host their BBQ Cook-off in which teams will compete in multiple categories including brisket, ribs, chicken, and jackpot beans. If interested in competing in one or multiple categories, contact Stephen Magee at 903-681-3685.
The Henderson County Go Texan Committee gives scholarships to students that have been involved in the FFA or Henderson County 4-H for at least three years. These scholarships range from $3-5,000 each and over the past several years they have been fortunate to award over $40,000 per year.
At the 2023 Henderson County Livestock Show in March, they gave out $54,000 in scholarships to 14 deserving students.
In 1997, a group of gentlemen decided to start a program that would promote agriculture and allow for scholarships that would be beneficial to many in Henderson County.
This Go Texan committee, which is an arm of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, was started locally by Jeff Fulgham, Ray Smith, Ken Hayes, Barry Choate, and Scott Beene. Currently, there are 15 committee members with agriculture and business backgrounds spread throughout the county, to keep equal representation across the area.
When they began 26 years ago, Henderson County was the Northernmost county affiliated with the Houston Livestock Show Go Texan committee, but now there are around 70 counties in the state with a Go Texan committee.
The Go Texan program is a Texas Department of Agriculture initiative dedicated to identifying and supporting Texas-based businesses and connecting them with customers across the Lone Star State and around the world.
The Go Texan scholarship committee began at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, where the first scholarships were given for $100 and are now up to $20,000. Henderson County’s Go Texan committee competes in the invitation-only World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Rodeo each year to qualify to receive one of the large scholarships that are given.
Over 250 teams compete and the county receives funds from participating and is then able to distribute those to eligible students in the area pursuing both college and trade school paths. Committee member Stephen Magee says, “And that’s what we do it all for, the kids of the county.”
The committee, which has given over $1 million in scholarships to local students says, “We have been fortunate over the years with the support of the people and businesses in Henderson County and have raised a tremendous amount of money for scholarships. All of the members are proud of what has been accomplished and the amount of scholarships we are able to give and it comes down to the support we have had throughout the county.”
The committee also hosts a popular steak dinner and ATV raffle in the fall to raise additional scholarship funds and information on this event will be provided in the summer.
This dedicated group is continuing to do all it can to give scholarship opportunities to as many students involved in the agriculture industry as they can and they look forward to seeing you at one of their events this coming weekend that helps support the Henderson County Go Texan Scholarship Fund.
For more information or tickets for either event or about the Go Texan committee, contact Stephen Magee at 903-681-3685.
