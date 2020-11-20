11-17-20 U.S. Navy Sailor from GBC.jpg
Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Talissa Birch, from Gun Barrel City writes in a deck log aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

