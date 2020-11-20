PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Talissa Birch, from Gun Barrel City writes in a deck log aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
- (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)
Billy Lee Gunnels went to be with the Lord, his friends, and family in heaven on November 13, 2020 at his home in Crescent Heights, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Jesse and Maudean Gunnels and sister Callie Simmons. Left behind is his wife of 45 years Barbara Gunnels…
