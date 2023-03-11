3-11-23 Go Blue.jpg

Courtesy photo

Go Blue shirts are now on sale to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is Go Blue month in Henderson County. The Go Blue Program is a joint effort that includes the District Attorney's Office, Henderson County Help Center, Sheriff's Office, and County Attorney's Office.

Go Blue t-shirts are now on sale to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs. Shirts come in sizes XS through 5XL and cost $15.

This year's shirts will be available at:

- The Henderson County District Attorney's Office

- Island Tans in Athens

- The Mabank Monitor

- Wild Horse Boutique in Malakoff

- Nettie's Southern Kitchen in Chandler

- The Chandler Country Store in Chandler

For more information, contact the DA's Office at 903-675-6100 or email hendersoncountygoblue@gmail.com.

