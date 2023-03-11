April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is Go Blue month in Henderson County. The Go Blue Program is a joint effort that includes the District Attorney's Office, Henderson County Help Center, Sheriff's Office, and County Attorney's Office.
Go Blue t-shirts are now on sale to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs. Shirts come in sizes XS through 5XL and cost $15.
This year's shirts will be available at:
- The Henderson County District Attorney's Office
- Island Tans in Athens
- The Mabank Monitor
- Wild Horse Boutique in Malakoff
- Nettie's Southern Kitchen in Chandler
- The Chandler Country Store in Chandler
For more information, contact the DA's Office at 903-675-6100 or email hendersoncountygoblue@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.