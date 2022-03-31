April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and that means it is Go Blue month in Henderson County. The Go Blue Program is a joint effort that includes the District Attorney's Office, Henderson County Help Center, Child Protective Services, the District Clerk's Office, Sheriff's Office, and County Attorney's Office.
Go Blue t-shirts will be sold in April to raise funds for child abuse prevention programs. Organizers will be reusing a design from 2020 this year because of complications due to the pandemic.
This year's shirts will be available at the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, County Attorney's Office, Island Tans in Athens, Texas Tan in Gun Barrel, Wild Horse Boutique in Malakoff, and Nettie's Southern Kitchen in Chandler.
For more information, contact the DA's Office at 903-675-6100 or email hendersoncountygoblue@gmail.com.
