In celebration of Go Blue, local businesses found a unique way to display their shirts on April 24 during stay-in-place orders. Businesses made collages of employees wearing their GoBlue shirts and posted them on the Henderson County TX Go Blue Facebook page.
Go Blue is held in April which is Child Abuse Awareness month. Every year local businesses purchase and wear specially made t-shirts. HCTX Go Blue issued a statement on their FB page:
GO BLUE DAY
A BIG THANK YOU to all the folks who have purchased this year’s Go Blue T-Shirts promoting Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention!! We have always enjoyed tremendous support and participation from people all across our county in prior years, and we know you are still just as concerned and enthusiastic as ever in helping kids in need of someone who cares.
While the Covid shutdown has wreaked havoc with the events scheduled for this year promoting this most important of causes, please know that your support and vigilance against child abuse are needed as much as ever. Our children are depending on it.
We still have plenty of shirts to sell, so if you have not gotten yours yet, please contact Paula at 903-681-6103 to order and make arrangements for pickup. Thanks again, and we look forward to getting back on track next year. Mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.