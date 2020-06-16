The East Texas Athens Arboretum hosted the annual Glow run Saturday and it was a glowing good time. Families, individuals and businesses came out to support the cause and participate in the annual 5k through Cain Park complete with glow necklaces and pets. The weather was mild for a summer run.
“The Arboretum always enjoys sponsoring this event,” said Deborah Deas, ETXARB board member and event coordinator. “We appreciate the community coming out and running!”
Due to COVID-19, fundraising efforts have been limited and this was the first outdoor fundraiser of the year.
“Fun was had by everyone!” Deas said.
Winners were as follows:
Overall male
1. Hardy Swann 17:35.44, 2. Jose Antonio 21:00.95, 3. Edward Antonio 21:38.90
Overall Female 1. Sara Welther 24:17.21, 2. Esperanza Antonio28:00,95, 3. Marcela Morales 28:09.40
Male 12 and under 1. Domenick Newman 26:54.11, 2. Hunter Chambers 37:33.09
Female 12 and Under 1. Felicity Smith 33:25.96
Male 33-39 1. Mateo Newman 26:42.97, 2. Jason Smith 33:27.86
Female 33-39 1. Jacquiline Almon 41:44.49, 2. Brandi Splawn 42:41.30
Female 40-49 1. Stacy Ray 29:46.03, 2. Christy Warnock 39:49.80, 3. Jenny Palmer 41:44.31
Male 50-65 1. David Darden 37:33.54
