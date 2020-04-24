East Texas Giving Day is in full swing with donations already coming in thanks to advanced giving. This year’s event features 194 registered nonprofits from across East Texas. Sue Ellen Shaw, with Friends of the Henderson County Library, is hoping generous residents remember her organization when deciding where to give Tuesday, April 28.
Henderson County Library is just one of 12 Henderson County nonprofits participating in this year’s Giving Day event.
“Our community is a giving community,” said Shaw, President of Friends of the Henderson County Library. “Giving Day is an opportunity to celebrate the work of our area nonprofits, but it is also a day for us to say thanks to our donors. Without their generous support, we could never fulfill our mission.”
Henderson County Memorial Library's mission is to provide support to the library which enriches lives, inspires imagination, and transforms the community.
East Texas Giving Day, powered by East Texas Communities Founda-tion, is an 18-hour, online giving event set for April 28. The event officially kicks off at 6 a.m. and ends at midnight. Donors can participate by going online to www.EastTexasGivingDay.org to make their donation of $10 or more.
Donations can be made from any device that can access the internet including; desktop computers, mobile phones or tablets.
“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time,” said Holly McFarlin, Public Relations Director of East Texas Communities Foundation. “Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities meanwhile, donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events due to concerns of the community spread of the corona virus. Giving Day is an online event which is perfect with everyone social distancing right now. You can make a difference in your community without ever leaving the safety of your home.”
New to the platform for 2020, donors can find information on immediate needs at nonprofits affected by COVID-19. “It is important for nonprofits to be able to share information, quickly to donors,” McFarlin said. “We added a COVID-19 search filter to assist donors that want to know how agencies are being impacted.”
This year, many of the Henderson County nonprofits have received match funds from community partners. Combined, the nonprofits have over $18,000 in matching funds available through the East Texas Giving Day website. All match amounts on the giving day website are dollar-for-dollar matches. Donors that give any time before midnight on April 28, to an organization with a match, have the opportunity to double their donation when processed through the giving day website.
“Unlocking these matching funds is critical to the nonprofits this year,” McFarlin said. “Donors in the Athens area have a unique opportunity to double their donation thanks to these very generous partnerships.”
“Our library has served the Henderson County area for over 100 years,” said Shaw. “Giving day is providing a platform to reach our donors at a critical time and we are thankful to be a part of it.”
Ongoing updates about the event will be posted on ETCF’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ SimplifiedGiving and the giving day website: easttexasgivingday.org/index.php.
Henderson County charities participating in the April 28 event include:
Athens Soup Kitchen, Celebrate Forever Fami-lies, Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, Community Food Pantry in Tool, Henderson County Memorial Library Friends, In His Hands Children’s Home, Lila Lane Outreach, Ragtag Mobile Adopt-ions, Rock Hill Baptist Church, Straydog Inc, The Library at Cedar Creek Lake, Tri-County Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.