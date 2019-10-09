Murchison -- The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch is asking the public to support the #BlackBeautyRanch on #GivingDayforApes October 15. Giving Day for Apes is a global initiative to support qualified sanctuaries and rescue centers that provide rehabilitation or long-term care for apes. Among the 800 residents at Black Beauty are three gibbons. The annual cost to provide proper care for each gibbon is $7,000 - a total of $21,000 per year for the sanctuary’s three apes combined.
This year Black Beauty aims to raise $10,000 to support them and help the facility continue to provide high quality care including nutritious diets, veterinary care, husbandry, habitat improvements and dynamic enrichment. By doing so, their physical, social and psychological needs can be met.
On October 15 donations to #BlackBeautyRanch will be matched by a grant of $1,000 plus bonus funds and prizes. Supporters can schedule their donation any time before October 15 to make the gift count.
“Every donation, no matter how big or small matters, and will go directly towards providing our primates with an exemplary life here at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch,” said Noelle Almrud, director of Black Beauty. “Everyone can have an impact on #GivingDayforApes and we greatly appreciate the public’s support.”
Fundraising Page: Create your own Fundraising page right on our Mighty Cause page. All you have to do is click HERE. Then click on the “Fundraise” button and Mighty Cause will step you through the process.
Spread the Word: Tell your friends and family about #BlackBeautyRanch and #GivingDayforApes! Share on social media, email, text and call. Encourage others to give. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. With your support, we know that we can reach our goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.