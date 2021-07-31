Dennis Gilmore, executive director of the Athens Little Theater from 1997 to 2013, had a tremendous passion for theater and his community. Gilmore’s passing came as a heartbreaking shock for those who knew him, with moving tributes rolling in from the many lives he touched.
It became clear that an event in his honor was needed. But how do you honor a legend? The answer was The Gilmore Gala, with many actors coming back to their home theater to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Friday will be a mixture of songs and different entertainment. Saturday will host two shows where the actors will take turns offering a snippet from various performances they acted in under Gilmore’s direction over the years.
“Do you ever wonder how many lives you touch? Putting together the Gilmore Gala to honor my mentor and friend, Dennis Gilmore, has had me asking myself that question,” said Robin Haynie, HCPAC Playwright in residence.
“Dennis shared his love for theater and community with everyone that sat in a seat, sewed a costume, poured a concession drink, or took to the stage. He also championed the YES, Youth Excellence on Stage, program that has launched enumerable young actors into professional acting carriers at regional theaters, touring companies, major motion pictures and Broadway.”
Haynie worked alongside Gilmore and said his love did not stop at the theater doors. He continued to stay in touch with acting alum that went on to endeavors unrelated to acting as they carried the gifts he imparted into their day-to-day activities.
“The qualities that all these individuals gained from their time with Dennis was work ethic and teamwork. Things that Dennis instilled with humor, heart, and a fair amount of sarcasm,” Haynie said.
Those fortunate enough to know Gilmore have shared what a great loss his passing was and their moving tribute inspired this event.
“A committee was formed by Christian Stokes, Cheyenne Whorton, Kara Endsley, Allison Martin and Myself, all former HCPAC actors, to create a festival that would bring together all those that love Dennis to share performances, memories, and laughs,” Haynie said.
“We had plans that felt ambitious for me, as show director, until we added Ami Hickmon, Tess Steddum, David Young and John Wilson to the production staff. What really turned the Gala from a dream to a reality was the many actors from 1997 to 2013 that agreed to return and perform. Many of these performers work professionally in entertainment today. Others will be shaking off the cobwebs to revisit some of the greatest moments of their lives. Some performances will be familiar, others will be those dream solos as a love-letter to a man we all love.”
This will be a show like no other with some of the greatest songs and voices to ever grace the stage Friday night. Saturday will offer two opportunities to enjoy the performance with music scenes, comedy, mash-ups of old shows and memories.
“Imagine if you will, multiple Dorothys. We’re not in Kansas anymore! The Gilmore Gala will also give the community and HCPAC devotees that did not know Dennis Gilmore, the opportunity to better understand the legacy he created, because it is now theirs,” Haynie said.
Please join in the fun at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 for a magical and memorable time. Tickets will be $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets for both days will be on sale for $35 adults and $15 students. They can be purchased at www.hcpac.org.
