Actors came from all over the country to honor friend and mentor Dennis Gilmore Friday and Saturday. The variety of acts, performers and memories made for a touching tribute to the man who was an important part of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Several actors who have gone on to lead successful careers in theater and film performed at the event. All, regardless of profession, have carried the lessons learned at HCPAC into their various paths.
