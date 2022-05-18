For 55 years, Gibson Pharmacy has served the community as a family owned and operated pharmacy, building a reputation as one of the best pharmacies in town.
Gibson Pharmacy was nominated as an Athens Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month because they have continued to provide great service and community education through partnerships and community events.
The modern pharmacy with old-school values recently achieved recognition for the fifth year in a row from J.D. Power as a Good Neighbor Pharmacy ranking highest in customer satisfaction. They are committed to always going the extra mile while providing the best customer experience possible.
“Thank you for your contribution not only to the chamber but to the community as a whole,” said Kristin Willingham, Chamber Executive Director, as she presented the award.
Gibson Pharmacy is a source for pharmaceutical needs, offering conventional prescription filling, compounding, immunizations, medical supplies and more.
In addition, they also have a fun and nostalgic Soda Shoppe where you can get malts, phosphate sodas, mix and match candy, egg creams, and more treats that you can’t find anywhere else.
Gibson Pharmacy also hosts a Coffee & Conversations each month aligning proper knowledge and openness on many topics, including stroke symptoms, senior activities, and stress coping mechanisms. Join them for the next conversation June 8 at 10 a.m.
Gibson Pharmacy is located at 600 South Palestine in Athens and can also be reached at 903-675-7069.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.