During the month of December, Gibson Pharmacy collected a large amount of items that the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was in need of and Rae Priestley presented these items and a generous monetary donation to Ashley with the Shelter this week.
Items collected included toys, blankets, food, treats, bleach, cleaning supplies, paper goods, and more. Many Gibson customers were extremely kind with their monetary donations and the staff at Gibson was happy to contribute to the cause as well.
