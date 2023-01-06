1-5-23 Gibson.jpg

COURTESY PHOTO

Ashley with the Athens Animal Rescue is presented with a check and much needed items by Rae Priestley with Gibson Pharmacy after donations were collected December 2022.

During the month of December, Gibson Pharmacy collected a large amount of items that the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was in need of and Rae Priestley presented these items and a generous monetary donation to Ashley with the Shelter this week.

Items collected included toys, blankets, food, treats, bleach, cleaning supplies, paper goods, and more. Many Gibson customers were extremely kind with their monetary donations and the staff at Gibson was happy to contribute to the cause as well.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you