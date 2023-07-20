By Jennifer Browning
It has been a few months since Nicole Mason-Driver was sworn in to the role of Mayor of Malakoff and she has been hard at work for what she calls “an amazing city.”
In her recent election campaign Mayor Driver said that she would work with the city council members to bridge everyone together and she says, “Along with the City Council and City Administration, I know that I can help with the growth of Malakoff for the betterment of the city. I just want to be positive voice for for everyone, providing transparency to our residents.“
Her love for Malakoff began when she moved here in 1985 and then graduated from Malakoff High School in 1996. That same year, she met her husband, Danny, and they moved to the Dallas Fort Worth area. However, her mother stayed in Malakoff and Driver would visit often, so she says its almost like she never left.
The Drivers moved back to Malakoff over four years ago and she says, “I have never been so happy.” She says she loves Malakoff, but most of all she loves all the residents and she is excited for the city’s growth.
Driver is also a Certified Pharmacy Technician in an Escalation Department for a mail order pharmacy and has worked in this field for over 25 years.
As a get-to-know-you about Malakoff’s new mayor, the Review asked some fun questions.
1. What is your favorite type of food? “I love Mexican food and chicken wings.”
2. What is your favorite movie? “Dirty Dancing (I love to dance), Adventures in Babysitting, and Purple Rain.”
3. What is your favorite song? “LaShaun Pace “For My Good” (this song reminds me how good God has been to me throughout my life.)”
4. What is an interesting fact or hobby that most people may not know about you?
a. “I love to hike in the woods and explore places that I think seems interesting.”
b. “I love to try crazy stuff and if it seems interesting, I will try it. (Zip line, etc.)”
c. “I’m a computer geek.”
This is the first in a series of “Get-to-know-you” articles about new local city officials. Future articles will include Athen’s Mayor Aaron “Bubba” Smith and Malakoff City Councilwoman Gwen Cook.
