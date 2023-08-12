From Staff Reports
Henderson County Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the cast of its upcoming production of Clue, as they are about to celebrate 60 years of entertaining, educating, and changing lives.
Clue brings to life the board game with classic characters such as Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, and Mrs. Peacock to name a few. The show is carried by the British Butler, Wadsworth, famously brought to life in the movie by Tim Curry.
The HCPAC production of Clue is not the musical version some may have seen in the past but is directly related and follows the movie very closely and is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.
Directing this hilarious rendition will be Troy Martin, with technical direction by Allison Martin. “We are so excited to bring this show to HCPAC. The level of talent that continues to grow with this community is tremendous,“ said Martin. “We’ve got a great cast of local Henderson County actors who bring this fantastic show to life.”
HCPAC had a record number of people show up for auditions and it prompted them to try
something the theater had not done before. Martin said, “Given the huge turnout for such a small show, I thought it would be great to cast understudies in every role. This would give some people chances to learn with the help of me, my crew, and the primary cast.”
Martin continued, “This is community theater, and it is all about fun, family, encouragement, and growth. So, I went to the board and asked them if we could add two more performances to our run that would be designated for the understudy cast and the board agreed.”
The primary cast will perform in seven performances from September 16 to 23 and the understudy cast will perform at the 2 p.m. shows on September 16 and 24.
The primary cast includes Chandler Hinojoza as the affable Wadsworth, Ashley Humble as Miss
Scarlett, Ami Hickmon Lorance as Mrs. White, Kenyon Walker as Mr. Green, Matthew Frick as Colonel Mustard, Kara Davis as Mrs. Peacock, Brandon Barnes as Professor Plum, Elizabeth Teague as Yvette, Aaliyah Braxton as the Cook, and Tony Martin as Mr. Boddy. Rounding out the primary cast is Raven Goforth, Cameron Griffis, Jari Martin, Ty Martin, Michael Ritch, Scott Peebles, Opie Ryan, West Savage, and Kyle Rimler.
The understudy cast consists of Scott Peebles, Britney Laitinen, Breana Wright, Michael Ritch, West Savage, Carissa Hunter, Cameron Griffis, Laken Lloyd Jenkins, Renotta Mayo, Christopher Mayo, Kyle Rimler, Megan Hairgrove, Opie Ryan, Kenyon Walker, Tony Martin, Ty Martin, Jari Martin, and Aaliyah Braxton.
Martin closed by saying, “I could not be happier with this cast. We are thrilled to have them all on board and helping with all aspects of the show from set to costumes. It is a real community effort.”
For more information and to get tickets starting Aug. 14th, visit www.hcpac.org.
