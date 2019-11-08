On November 9, side-splitting stand-up comedy is coming to Henderson County Performing Arts Center in Athens. Longtime HCPAC volunteer, Robin Haynie, recently began burning up the highways to DFW, working her comedy chops. The new-found passion seemed like a perfect fit to bring to HCPAC. “I have been fortunate to work with so many talented performers in the DFW comedy community,” said Haynie “This is the first time we’ve had a stand-up show in Athens, I wanted to bring the best of the best to HCPAC.”
Headliner for the evening is award winning Dallas comic, Wes Corwin. In 2018, Corwin was awarded “Best Comedian in Dallas” by the Dallas Observer and won the Improv’s “Funniest Comedian in Texas” contest. Corwin’s unique brand of humor is featured on Cracked.com and Funny or Die. As a stand-up, he’s opened for nationally touring headliners like Aparna Nancherla, Godfrey, Keith Alberstadt and Kurt Braunohler. He’s been featured on Altercation Comedy Festival in Austin and Memphis Comedy Festival.
The host for the evening, Jordan Yates, is an energetic young up and comer who regularly hosts at Hyena’s in Dallas, in addition to “killing” at every comedy club and open mic throughout DFW. Haynie is fresh off an appearance at the Plano Comedy Festival and brings a darkly skewed perspective on average life experiences of marriage, children and aging not so gracefully. The evening will be rounded out by Oklahoma native Josh Irick and local Tyler comic Jared Jordan. Irick is a TVCC drama department grad who is proud to return to the familiar stage. Irick brings years of performance experience and a hilariously bizarre group of characters that inhabit his comedy. The new-comer and easy going storyteller, Jordan, is a consistent favorite with crowds in East Texas and Louisiana.
Saturday, November 9
7:30 p.m.
400 Gibson Road
Athens, TX
Tickets are $15 each or 2/$25
Available at www.hcpac.org or by calling 903-675-3908
