High School football season is on its way to Henderson County.
The Athens Daily Review has been in football mode for weeks and now we present our annual Fanfare football preview. The full-color glossy magazine is included in today's home delivery copies, available for pickup at our office at 201. S. Prairieville, and includes all area high schools and Trinity Valley Community College.
Inside you will find season previews for each area team, as well as schedules, playoff histories and last year’s records.
Read Athens Review sportswriter Blaine Clamon’s cover feature about Athen’s new head football coach Zac Harrell.
The Hornet's new coach is the oldest of legendary Ennis High School coach Sam Harrell's three sons and is the brother of former All-American Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell.
Harrell has brought a new intensity not only to the Hornets, but to the fans of football in Athens, where the town is buzzing about a new era and a return to the glory days of Athens football.
Expectations have never been higher for the Hornets.
Clamon and Athens Review photographer Shelli Parker spent the dog days of August traveling the county talking to players and coaches and photographing the action to bring you up to speed on how your hometown team or rivals are looking this year.
The Athens Review will continue to bring you coverage of not only our local teams, but of teams across East Texas in our Friday Night Flashback email blast, which will start Saturday, Aug. 31.
Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for game night updates and get ready for some football!
