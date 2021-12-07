Gentle giants and a stagecoach that chauffeured a prince and princess sound like things out of a fairy tale, but Express Employment Professionals brought them to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens Friday night.
These beautiful draft horses, often referred to as gentle giants, stand around 18 hands tall and weigh nearly a ton, yet they remain graceful and form a beautiful team when hitched together, pulling the stagecoach.
Every year the Express Clydesdales travel across North America as goodwill ambassadors for Express Employment Professionals and this is the second time the Clydesdales have visited Athens, as they joined last year’s Toys for Tots event.
Since Express Employment Professionals opened their Athens office last year, their focus on community has been evident. In addition to coordinating Toys for Tots, alongside the Athens Fire Department, they also have a Brand It Blue initiative to help stock the Henderson County Food Pantry.
“This is the heart of who we are. We want to give back to the community”. The community likes to participate in the efforts too,” said Rocky Gill, Franchise Owner.
This year's Toys for Tots included engagement from many businesses in multiple ways.
The Athens Fire Department collects all of the toys and works with the Help Center so that toys will be given only in the local area.
Many local businesses have been collecting toys also and this year has already surpassed last year's total donations, even prior to last night’s event. Some companies, such as Clayton Homes, have even given incentives to their employees who bring in a toy. A few businesses like Acme Brick and D. S. Brown have given monetary donations, so that the firemen can shop for needed toys.
Other businesses supported by participating in Friday’s event. There were food trucks, including Tacos Perez and Treehouse Cupcakes who gave cupcakes to all who donated a toy.
Children could have their face airbrushed and visit the UT Health tent, which proved to be the spot to get the best swag, including the stress snow balls and hand sanitizer.
Lora Harper, HR Business Partner at UT Health East Texas, said they wanted to be a part of this community event to continue to bring awareness to all of the facilities they have, which include multiple hospitals, ER clinics, and specialized clinics ranging from family medicine to cardiology.
“We use Express Employment for a lot of our temporary employment needs,” Harper said.
She added that they are currently looking to hire a lot of positions, including nurses and EMS, days and nights, and all locations.
Express Employment Professionals’ vision is to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.
Kelly Jenkinson, Director of Staffing, said Express is currently recruiting for positions in all industries ranging from general labor to IT in Athens, Corsicana, Malakoff, and more.
But it always goes back to the community and helping to give locally, which was the goal for the Toys for Tots event at TVCC.
The Express Clydesdales bring joy to anyone they come in contact with. Folks were given the opportunity to take photos with the horses and touch them.
“I’ve seen them in parades for years and never dreamed I’d see one in person,” Rubystein McGhee said.
She and her daughter, Audrey Hawkins, came to see the Clydesdales and were in awe, as were many.
New, unwrapped toys can be brought to the Athens Central Fire Station or Express Employment Professionals until Friday, Dec. 17. Monetary contributions will also be accepted.
For more information on Express Employment Professionals, please call 903-675-9269 or visit www.expresspros.com/AthensTX/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.