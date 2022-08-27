Are you curious about your ancestry? Join the East Texas Genealogy Society for its free 20th Annual Family History Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Tyler Public Library.
“When you know your roots it can change your future,” said Jill Taylor, planning committee member. “As you dive into family history your eyes will light up when you see photos, document stories, or find lines connecting you to something bigger than yourself.”
“Discovering Your Roots and Branches'' event will be the largest fair held to-date, boasting more than 13 speakers from around the country and 16 breakout sessions.
Bob Taylor, founder of The Family History Guide, a free resource designed to teach beginners how to find their loved ones, will be the keynote speaker. Breakout sessions will include topics such as DNA for Beginners and Cool Tools for Finding, Creating, and Sharing Family Stories.
Michele Bailey, current president of the East Texas Genealogy Society, president of the history fair planning committee, and director of the Family History Center in Athens, has participated in this event for more than a decade.
“This fair is open to those wanting to learn more about their family or already working on finding their ancestors,” Bailey said.
Anyone interested in connecting with their ancestry can simply show up any time on Saturday, or reserve a spot at www.welovefamilyhistory.com. It is a free event, however, a hands-on beginner workshop, a lunch from Jason’s Deli, and USB devices are available for purchase.
Another note-worthy speaker is Don Payton, President of the African American Genealogy Interest Group of the Dallas Genealogical Society, who has more than 35 years of experience in African American family history and connecting people.
Payton has also been featured in D Magazine and in national media news.
“There can be many roadblocks in doing African American history,” Bailey said. “Coming to these classes is a start to learn how to connect with your ancestors and we are so fortunate Don is coming!”
There will be various booths and giveaways including a Family Tree DNA test and a free program from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies valued at $99.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints developed FamilySearch, which is a free platform for family history and they have been a key player in organizing the fair by helping with speakers, planning committee members, and organizing volunteers on JustServe.
This weekend is a great opportunity for the national initiative 9/11 Day of Service and organizers are asking that if you are interested in volunteering to sign up on www.justserve.org or contact Cheryl Wood at webewood91@gmail.com.
More information about the fair as well as the schedule can be found at www.discoveringyourrootsandbranches.com, or email Michele Bailey at micheletx1@gmail.com.
The 20th Annual Family History Fair will be at The Tyler Public Library located at 201 S. College Ave.
