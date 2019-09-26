The Gun Barrel City council tabled the decision to sign an interlocal agreement for animal shelter services during its Tuesday meeting.
Mayor David Skains told the standing-room only crowd the city council received new information on Tuesday they would need to review before a decision could be made on whether the city could continues to use the Humane Society at Cedar Creek Lake or the Henderson County Animal Shelter in Athens.
The five people signed up to speak on the matter were allowed to give their opinions about the interlocal agreement to members of the council.
Representing the HSCCL Board President Lanette Ainsworth said, “the HSCCL has a yearly budget of $375,000.” She said in 2018 the city contracted with the shelter at a yearly rate of $10,500. This year the shelter is asking the council for $21, 355. “This is due to the fact last year we were told to expect about 200 animals when in fact we took in 400 animals from Gun Barrel City.”
The Athens Shelter is offering its service to Gun Barrel City for $4,800. Ainsworth said the budget for the Athens Shelter is $372,000.
Ainsworth told members of the council the board of the HSCCL, employees and volunteers have worked very hard on the HSCCL.
“We have a minimum of two adoption events each weekend. “Every animal adopted will receive spay or neutering, rabies shots and other shots that are age appropriate,” she said.
In addition to the adoption events, the HSCCL have partnered with the ASPCA to deliver dogs to northern states for adoption.
“We are very proud we can provide this service,” Ainsworth said.
Sharon Banaszak, Director of the HSCCL said the shelter had not euthanized an animal this year due to space.
Information from the Henderson County Shelter regarding its adoptions was not made available.
HSCCL volunteer Stacey Flowers and Friends of the Animal founder Ed Busch spoke in support of the HSCCL.
Norma Lambert one of the founders of the Henderson County shelter told members of the council she was not there to decide who the city should contract with for their shelter services.
“I just want to set the record straight on the Henderson County shelter,” she said. “There are a lot of rumors about the shelter that are not true. People should take a tour of the shelter in Athens before deciding whether or not to believe the rumors about the shelter. We're just tired of hearing the falsehoods and receiving threats about the HC shelter.”
Lambert, who gave up the shelter, still runs the Litter Box owned by the HC Humane Society.
“We raise money at the Litter Box to make donations towards spay and neutering,” she said. “We donate $20 for people to have their pets spayed or neutered.”
