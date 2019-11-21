Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.