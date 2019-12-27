Gun Barrel City Police took a 37-year-old woman into custody on suspicion of arson Monday night, after multiple agencies quickly contained a camper fire.
The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 7:05 p.m. Dec. 23, in the 600 block of Luther Lane in Gun Barrel City.
The caller said the resident of the property intentionally set the fire.
Gun Barrel City Police were first to arrive on the scene and reported that the structure was a travel trailer and the fire was beginning to spread into an adjacent wooded area.
Gun Barrel Police Dispatch immediately requested mutual aid from the Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments
“The Gun Barrel City Fire Department with the help of Payne Springs and Mabank Fire Departments, was able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes,” said Joseph Lindaman, Gun Barrel City Fire Chief. “I want to thank the Mabank and Payne Springs Fire Departments for their quick response to our mutual aid request. Without their help the fire would have spread further into a heavily wooded area.”
The arson suspect was booked into the Henderson County Jail.
The travel trailer was heavily damaged.
This incident remains under investigation by the Gun Barrel City Fire Marshal and the Gun Barrel City Police Department.
There were no injuries to any of the first responders or the female that was taken into custody.
