The Gun Barrel City branch of Cdar Creek Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Fall Businss Expo on Tuesday at the Legacy CR Event Center in GBC. Over 50 vendors set up their booths with free give aways and door prizes. Additiobnal photos page 9A.
editor's pick featured
GBC Fall Business Expo
- Photos by Kath Nailling
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A grave side service will be held for Glenn Eldon Wherley at 2 p.m. on November 3rd at Willow Spring Cemetery
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens gets development update
- Does 5G technology pose health risks?
- Athens police report weekend pursuits
- Bealls Dept. Store converting to Gordmans by 2020
- Taking it to the Bank: Houston County Lake has biggest bass in 30 years
- HCSO arrests five for drugs, warrants, resisting
- K-9 call prompts drug confession
- City efforts for airport expansion continue
- Malakoff ISD looks at growth
- GBC business owners help finance shelter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.